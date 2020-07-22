UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Stock analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.57% from the stock’s current price.

GOOS has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson upgraded Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.36.

GOOS stock opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.27.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

