UBS Group Begins Coverage on Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CROX. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Crocs from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crocs from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Crocs from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. Crocs has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $43.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Crocs had a return on equity of 90.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crocs will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $879,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,228.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Crocs by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,209,000 after purchasing an additional 151,035 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 427.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,312 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Crocs by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,034,000 after purchasing an additional 400,445 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth about $24,834,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Crocs by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,255,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 333,924 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

