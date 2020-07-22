U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on USB. Citigroup decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Shares of USB opened at $36.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.63. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,707,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,561,000 after buying an additional 1,055,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,888,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,796,000 after buying an additional 593,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $863,079,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,369,000 after buying an additional 4,717,407 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,541,000 after buying an additional 149,534 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

