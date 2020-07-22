Twitter (TWTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Twitter to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE:TWTR opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58. Twitter has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $747,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,584 shares of company stock worth $2,652,719. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWTR. China International Capital dropped their price target on Twitter from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.46.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.