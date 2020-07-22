Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Twitter from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho upgraded Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Twitter from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.46.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $37.01 on Monday. Twitter has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 11.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $747,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $268,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,584 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,719. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after buying an additional 125,699 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 29,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 71,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

