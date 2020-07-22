TrustVerse Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One TrustVerse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $12.61 million and approximately $143,038.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00045692 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.09 or 0.05181123 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028347 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017856 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00056615 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,830,019 tokens. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

