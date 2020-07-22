Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) Upgraded to Buy by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

TBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sidoti lowered Trueblue from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Trueblue from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Trueblue from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trueblue from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Trueblue from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NYSE:TBI opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. Trueblue has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.79.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Trueblue had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trueblue will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Trueblue in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 82.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 183.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trueblue during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 27.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

