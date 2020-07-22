Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Triumph Group worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $79,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 98.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57. Triumph Group Inc has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.75.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $693.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGI shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

