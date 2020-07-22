Triton International (TRTN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect Triton International to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.04 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Triton International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.01. Triton International has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triton International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

In other news, major shareholder Global Ltd Bharti sold 36,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 458,367 shares of company stock valued at $14,762,689 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

