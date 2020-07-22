Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Trisura Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of TRRSF opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $60.86.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

