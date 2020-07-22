Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Up 5.2%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.54, 33,176 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,349,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

The stock has a market cap of $713.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

