TRI Pointe Group (TPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $595.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.91 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TRI Pointe Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TPH opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66. TRI Pointe Group has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPH shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

