TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NYSE:TPH opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. TRI Pointe Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $595.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.91 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,112,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,605,000 after purchasing an additional 423,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,477,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,033,000 after purchasing an additional 83,220 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,244 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,875,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,216,000 after buying an additional 872,693 shares during the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

