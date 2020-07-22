TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.
NYSE:TPH opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. TRI Pointe Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,112,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,605,000 after purchasing an additional 423,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,477,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,033,000 after purchasing an additional 83,220 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,244 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,875,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,216,000 after buying an additional 872,693 shares during the last quarter.
About TRI Pointe Group
TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
