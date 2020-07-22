TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,726 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of TRI Pointe Group worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,112,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,605,000 after buying an additional 423,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,477,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,033,000 after buying an additional 83,220 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,710,000 after buying an additional 1,162,244 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,376,000 after buying an additional 1,697,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,875,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,216,000 after buying an additional 872,693 shares during the last quarter.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

Shares of TPH stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $595.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.91 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.