Trex (NYSE:TREX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Get Trex alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Trex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Trex from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.50.

NYSE TREX opened at $133.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 1.71. Trex has a 12-month low of $56.22 and a 12-month high of $138.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trex will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Trex by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.