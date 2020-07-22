Travelers Companies (TRV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Travelers Companies to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $120.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.35. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $153.65. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.94.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

