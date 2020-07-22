Traders Purchase Large Volume of Servicemaster Global Call Options (NYSE:SERV)

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,076 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,057% compared to the average daily volume of 93 call options.

NYSE:SERV opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.96. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.84. Servicemaster Global has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.36 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.51%. Servicemaster Global’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Servicemaster Global will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 61.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,586,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 117.8% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Servicemaster Global from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

