Traders Purchase Large Volume of Enbridge Call Options (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,327 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,444% compared to the typical daily volume of 345 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Barclays raised Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. CIBC cut their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

