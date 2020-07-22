Traders Buy Large Volume of Consolidated Edison Call Options (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,423 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average volume of 1,514 call options.

In related news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,622 shares of company stock worth $190,467 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $20,911,510,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $349,367,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $298,802,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 148.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,700,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,757 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,418,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,606,672,000 after buying an additional 658,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ED. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.19. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

