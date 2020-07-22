Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 599 put options on the company. This is an increase of 970% compared to the typical volume of 56 put options.

DNOW stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. NOW has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $902.89 million, a PE ratio of 165.20 and a beta of 1.89.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). NOW had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NOW will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen raised shares of NOW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.58.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

