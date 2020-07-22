Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $144.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $145.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $534,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 280,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,705,277. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $116.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

