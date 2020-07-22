Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.96.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $144.02 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $145.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.70 and its 200 day moving average is $103.28. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $807,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,186,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,705,277. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Tractor Supply by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 134,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.