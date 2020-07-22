Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.96.
Shares of TSCO stock opened at $144.02 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $145.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.70 and its 200 day moving average is $103.28. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $807,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,186,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,705,277. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Tractor Supply by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 134,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
