TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $6.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TPG RE Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 225.54 and a quick ratio of 225.54. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,147,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 44.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after buying an additional 25,469 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.4% in the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,375,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $235,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

