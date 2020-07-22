Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Downgraded to Sell at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Toll Brothers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.88.

NYSE TOL opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $4,117,200.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,085,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,683,038.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

