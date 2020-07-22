TMX Group (TSE:X) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$148.00 to C$150.00. The stock traded as high as C$141.20 and last traded at C$141.17, with a volume of 50883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$137.96.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on TMX Group from C$105.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

In other TMX Group news, Director Sylvie Rheaume sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.50, for a total transaction of C$627,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 585,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,417,500.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$132.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$120.80.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$220.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$219.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TMX Group Ltd will post 6.3399999 EPS for the current year.

TMX Group Company Profile (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

