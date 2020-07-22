Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.86 and last traded at $11.59, approximately 13,558 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 252,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TLSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.