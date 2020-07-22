THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) and NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Critical Comparison

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) and NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for THYSSENKRUPP AG/S and NIPPON YUSEN KA/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THYSSENKRUPP AG/S 1 2 3 0 2.33 NIPPON YUSEN KA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIPPON YUSEN KA/S has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares THYSSENKRUPP AG/S and NIPPON YUSEN KA/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THYSSENKRUPP AG/S $47.39 billion 0.11 -$343.03 million ($0.55) -14.87 NIPPON YUSEN KA/S $16.50 billion 0.13 -$400.95 million N/A N/A

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has higher revenue and earnings than NIPPON YUSEN KA/S.

Profitability

This table compares THYSSENKRUPP AG/S and NIPPON YUSEN KA/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THYSSENKRUPP AG/S -3.80% -53.09% -2.97% NIPPON YUSEN KA/S -0.96% 4.38% 1.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of NIPPON YUSEN KA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S beats NIPPON YUSEN KA/S on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About THYSSENKRUPP AG/S

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges. The company's Industrial Solutions segment offers construction services, as well as naval shipbuilding services. Its Materials Services segment distributes materials, and provides technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About NIPPON YUSEN KA/S

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides ocean, land, and air transportation services worldwide. It operates through Global Logistics, Bulk Shipping, and Others segments. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services. It is also involved in the bulk shipping business comprising car transportation, car terminals development, and inland transportation networks construction; dry bulk transportation of freight that include iron ore, coal, and wood-chips; liquid transportation activities, which comprise crude oil, petroleum products, chemicals, and liquefied natural gas for petroleum, petrochemical, and energy companies; and upstream areas of the supply chain for oil and natural gas. In addition, the company operates Asuka II, a luxury cruise ship; and manages commercial and residential buildings, as well as researches and develops transport systems. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

