Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 202,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,494,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $2,340,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,425 shares of company stock worth $6,495,835. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.92.

SWKS opened at $137.45 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $139.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

