Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 197 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,392.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 57,002 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,498 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 39,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period.

GLD stock opened at $173.00 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $173.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

