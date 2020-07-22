Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,793 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 73.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 14.1% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 35.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $276.33 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $283.35. The stock has a market cap of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.80.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.46.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,924 shares of company stock valued at $23,482,188. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.