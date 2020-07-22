Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $48,204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $174.05 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $209.62. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Global Payments from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Global Payments from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

In related news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $1,525,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 1,600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $281,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,330,898.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,082. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.