Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 1.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 22.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 3.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 30.7% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 73.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $192.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.03 and a 200 day moving average of $155.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.25, a P/E/G ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.02. Atlassian Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $198.41.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.22 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Atlassian from $163.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.71.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

