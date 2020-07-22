Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $27,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $35,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTDR. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. Matador Resources Co has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 4.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $371.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

