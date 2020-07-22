Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,509 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,344,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,225,000 after purchasing an additional 109,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,213,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 4.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 47.1% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 43,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after buying an additional 45,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $261.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

BXS has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

