Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $245,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,062,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,725 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 22.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $618,966,000 after purchasing an additional 872,906 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,345,000 after acquiring an additional 808,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,688 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,608,000 after acquiring an additional 48,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.85.

Shares of GD opened at $147.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.47 and a 200-day moving average of $153.37. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $193.76. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

