Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,266 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.89 and its 200 day moving average is $143.98. The company has a market capitalization of $394.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

