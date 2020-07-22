Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 198,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,428 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.35.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $76.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

