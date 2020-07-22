Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $805,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $204.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $138.11 and a 1 year high of $205.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.68.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

