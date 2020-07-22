Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,750 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,512,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. Expedia Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $144.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expedia Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.