Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microvision in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in Microvision in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microvision by 47.7% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,172,515 shares during the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MVIS stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. Microvision, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Microvision, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MVIS. HC Wainwright downgraded Microvision to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

About Microvision

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

