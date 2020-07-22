ThoreNext Reaches Market Cap of $26.02 Million (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. ThoreNext has a total market cap of $26.02 million and $63,086.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreNext token can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00012862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. During the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded up 46,951.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.96 or 0.01883283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00188614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00078369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001021 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00120946 BTC.

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com . The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

