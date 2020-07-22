ThoreCoin (THR) Price Up 1.3% This Week

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1,814.49 or 0.19415943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $157.29 million and $40,956.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.93 or 0.01882540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00188808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00078604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001023 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121197 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

