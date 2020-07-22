Thore Cash (TCH) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $46,536.04 and $58,004.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00465467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012593 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000453 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

