THORChain One Day Volume Reaches $1.90 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One THORChain token can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00005650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. THORChain has a total market cap of $83.64 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.96 or 0.01883283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00188614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00078369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001021 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00120946 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain's official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

