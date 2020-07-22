TheStreet Downgrades Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) to C+

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on STOR. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Store Capital from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Store Capital in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Store Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Store Capital stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.95. Store Capital has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.32.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.41 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Store Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher H. Volk acquired 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,666.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 519,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,818.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,450 shares of company stock worth $265,034. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 660.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 516.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Store Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

