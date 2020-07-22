TheStreet Downgrades Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) to D

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bassett Furniture Industries from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ BSET opened at $8.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $18.24.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 5.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,588.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 30,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 24,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

