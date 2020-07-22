Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Cut by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $72,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,411,603,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,140 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,853,000 after purchasing an additional 942,774 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,819,000 after purchasing an additional 519,525 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,841.5% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 510,509 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $402.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $156.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $405.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $361.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total transaction of $6,997,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at $103,198,655.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

