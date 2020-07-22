Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Theratechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.41.

NASDAQ:THTX opened at $2.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $173.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 81.13%. On average, analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Theratechnologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 82,969 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Theratechnologies by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 40,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Theratechnologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Theratechnologies by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

