Theodore Blegen Sells 2,408 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,408 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $600,410.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,396,100.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, July 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $212,819.80.

On Friday, June 19th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $315,575.04.

On Friday, May 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 3,177 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $662,944.59.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $248.71 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.12 and a 12-month high of $255.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 97.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.40 and a 200 day moving average of $192.32.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. AXA boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 30,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPWR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.