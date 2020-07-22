The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup cut shares of The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 815 ($10.03) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 525 ($6.46) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sage Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 612.30 ($7.54).

SGE stock opened at GBX 708.80 ($8.72) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 674.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 676.31. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 6.63 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 816.60 ($10.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

